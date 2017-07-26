Why Angelina Jolie's Post-Divorce Life Looks Nothing Like Brad Pitt's

Arms that are of course wide open for Jolie, too, but her return to her version of normality has been more about being seen as a present, unflappable mother than a cool, congenial movie star.

"I think it's very important to cry in the shower and not in front of the children. They need to know that everything's going to be all right even when you're not sure it is," she told Vanity Fair, which focused more on the Oscar winner's overall road to where she is now, including the sequence of events that first brought her to Cambodia 17 years ago and back again to adopt Maddox in 2002. (All in connection with Jolie's most recent directorial effort, First They Killed My Father, which she shot in Cambodia last summer as things with Brad got, as she summed it up, "difficult.")

But while an article can leisurely tell her story, Jolie didn't have the luxury of having time to unravel and then pausing her day-to-day to re-find herself again right now. She's discovered plenty about who she is over the past 11 months of this painful journey, to be sure, but as she admitted to VF, she has at all times been focused on the kids' well-being—and if that includes pushing her emotions under the rug until she has a rare moment alone, then so be it.

She even battled Bell's palsy last year, in addition to hypertension—and she plowed through that in silence, just as she's always chosen to tackle health issues in private and not inform the public until there's a definitive outcome to share.