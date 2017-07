Turn your beachwear game up a notch, Kate Hudson-style.

The actress is no stranger to vacationing under the sun, which is why she's the perfect muse to look to for all your swimsuit inspiration. Though her favorite bather is arguably a classic triangle bikini, she has been known to try new things like this high-neck one!

And because we know you probably have a couple beach trips in the books, check out the cool, feminine and somewhat edgy options we've rounded up for you below.