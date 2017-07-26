The tears were flowing freely on tonight's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

The O.C. actress Mischa Barton, singer Becky G, TV personality Tabatha Coffey and competitive swimmer Ryan Lochte were each overcome with emotion as Tyler Henry delivered heartwarming messages from their dearly departed family members.

The 12-time Olympic medalist wiped his eyes as the 21-year-old medium expressed how proud his late grandfather is of his accomplishments in the pool. After hearing that, Ryan acknowledged he felt his grandfather's presence during one particularly challenging race at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

"We were swimming backstroke," he explained. "I touched the wall. I looked up and I saw, 'Ryan Lochte. Gold medal. World record.'" At that moment, he turned his head to the ceiling and dedicated that special victory to his grandpa, Russell Lochte.