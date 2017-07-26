Rick Ross is not an equal opportunity employer, he admitted on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club Monday—but considering the rapper's reasons why, that might actually be a good thing.

While promoting his Vh1 competition series Signed, he shared the criteria required for getting signed to his Maybach Music Group label. "When I'm looking for artists, I'm really just looking for something that I've never seen, first and foremost," he said. "If it's something that's unique, that's something that's in demand. After that, I want to see that hunger. I just need to see that hunger, you know what I mean? Because I've seen artists that have maybe less talent but more drive make it to the top first, you know what I mean? To me, that's extremely important. Once you show me something unique, and you show me that hunger, Double-M G is ready to rock."