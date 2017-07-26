Rick Ross is not an equal opportunity employer, he admitted on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club Monday—but considering the rapper's reasons why, that might actually be a good thing.
While promoting his Vh1 competition series Signed, he shared the criteria required for getting signed to his Maybach Music Group label. "When I'm looking for artists, I'm really just looking for something that I've never seen, first and foremost," he said. "If it's something that's unique, that's something that's in demand. After that, I want to see that hunger. I just need to see that hunger, you know what I mean? Because I've seen artists that have maybe less talent but more drive make it to the top first, you know what I mean? To me, that's extremely important. Once you show me something unique, and you show me that hunger, Double-M G is ready to rock."
MMG, a division of the Atlantic Records Group, features a roster of male artists that includes Omarion, Meek Mill and Wale. So, host Angela Yee asked why he signed zero female rappers to his label. "You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up f--king the female rapper and f--king the business up. I'm so focused on my business. I gotta be honest with you," the record executive said as Yee's male co-hosts laughed in the background. "She's lookin' good, I'm spending so much money on her photo shoots—I gotta f--k a couple times."
Joking with Yee, he said, "Like, if I signed you or something, I would have to..."
"Shut up," Yee said with a laugh, noting that Rick Ross has worked with Trina in the past. "She's most definitely somebody I would love to have, vibe with on that level," he said, "but she had a situation with somebody that was a big homie in my city, one of my big-time homies, one of the big homies...I'm just one of those dudes. If you rock with one of my homies, you know, cool. Imma spare you." With Trina, he added, "I was able to just focus on the music and the records."