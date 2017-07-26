Here's the Very Regal Reason Why Prince George Always Wears Shorts

We've obsessed over Prince George's cherubic cheeks, contagious smile and hilarious facial expressions since he emerged from the hospital in Kate Middleton's arms in 2013. But now we've all been obsessing over something a bit, er, different...

His shorts.

Yes, loyal fans who have been following Prince William and the royal family along their tour of Poland and Germany have taken a keen interest in the fact that 4-year-old George is always wearing shorts.

Well, thanks to the DailyMail and British etiquette expert William Hanson, we might just have the very regal reason behind his consistent pattern of attire.