When The Real Housewives of New York City stars drink some tequila in Tequila, Mexico, anything can—and will—happen.

E! News caught up with Bethenny Frankel, the woman behind the big trip that already saw Luann D'Agostino take two big spills, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan battle the other Housewives over rooms, and Tinsley Mortimer have a little breakdown over being written up in the paper, for a tequila tasting. There, she spilled on what's ahead.

"My best memory of Mexico was the day that we all went to Tequila," Bethenny told us. "That was my rose, which is the high point, and my thorn was behind the scenes the girls were whispering…people were feeling a little resentful about the origin of the trip. To be honest, [Carole Radziwill] did check everyone, like, ‘Can't you just be happy?'"