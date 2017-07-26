Before Abby Lee Miller put on the orange jumpsuit and began her year behind bars, she had a few things to say.

The reality star, who was sentenced to a year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to concealing bankruptcy assets and not reporting an international monetary transaction, reported to prison on July 12. However, before driving up to FCI Victorville prison in California, she sat down with The View's Jedediah Bila for a tearful Lifetime sit-down, Abby Tells All. During the two-hour interview, the reality star reflected on everything that has transpired thus far—and the next 366 days to come.

Throughout the special, Miller expressed concern about the logistics of prison life, including the lack of a pool, having clothes, underwear and bras that fit her and being able to stick to her newfound vegan diet while inside.

"I don't think there's a salad bar and I doubt there's going to be a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables," she said. "I'm gonna go away for a long time and they're gonna have whatever they have, and that's what I have to eat." Miller recently underwent gastric sleeve surgery.