We've all got our beauty secrets, especially celebs.

Recently we chatted with Chiquis Rivera who spilled the deets on how she gets ready to walk a big red carpet and how to nail her glowing skin.

"A couple of days before any award show, especially the Latin Billboards, I don't eat bread. OK? I try not to have salt, and I'm not going to lie, I'll have a water pill the night before. Just one," the eldest of the late Jenni Rivera said before warning everyone, "I don't recommend them all the time, but for an award show like this…J.Lo is walking the red carpet with you, girl."

Chiquis isn't shy about going on the gram without any makeup, she's got glowing skin, and she regularly brings fans in for her morning or night time routine.