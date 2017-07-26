Michael Phelps Defends Shark Week Race Amid Backlash

There's a shark in the water, all right—and his name is Michael Phelps.

Discovery Channel's special, Phelps vs Shark: Great Gold vs Great White, kicked off Shark Week Sunday, and many viewers tuned in under the assumption that the decorated Olympian would actually swim alongside a shark. About 40 minutes into the special, Tristan Gutteridge, one the featured scientists, reiterated what would really happen. "Clearly, we can't put Michael in one lane and a white shark on the far lane," he explained. "We're going to have to do a simulation."

Fans were disappointed to see Phelps compete against a CGI shark, which was created using scientific date taken from actual animals. The simulated great white swam 100 meters in 36.1 seconds; the 23-time gold medalist, meanwhile, took 38.1 seconds to swim the same distance.