Amy Schumer served up her best plate of friendly sass amid news that Anne Hathaway may be picking up where she left off.

Rewind to last December when E! News confirmed the Trainwreck star was in talks to take on the title role of Barbie in Sony's upcoming live-action version. However, those plans came to a screeching halt three months later when the Emmy Award winner announced that she was no longer in the running.

"Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," Schumer said in a statement to E! News. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."