Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin may have had their differences, but they are still pals.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night, the CNN journalist confirmed to Andy Cohen and a fan caller that he and the comedian are still friends despite her recent scandal involving President Donald Trumpand subsequent firing from CNN's New Year's Eve special.

"Yeah, we're still friends," he answered. "Look, I said what I said about…I didn't think what she said was appropriate." For those who missed it, back in late May, Griffin shared images of herself holding up a bloodied, severed prop head meant to represent President Trump. She was immediately met with backlash and criticism, including from the president himself, First Lady Melania Trump and Cooper.