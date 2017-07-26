David Letterman Shares His Honest Opinion on Late-Night TV

Macdonald was interested in finding out why Letterman followed many of Carson's traditions, like sitting behind a desk, while Mike Douglas and Merv Griffin did their own thing when they hosted their own respective late-night shows. "There were certain rules of television that were never to be violated. Like, Johnny had a desk. I think Steve Allen before him had a desk. Not Merv and not Mike, and I always thought those were peculiar shows. I thought those were experiments—like something Luther Burbank had concocted, that the graft hadn't taken," Letterman said. "I thought, 'OK, those are on-offs.' It's daytime, it's quiet, its Philadelphia, it's no desk—don't go near that...I just thought, 'OK, there are certain things you cannot mess with.'"

Admittedly, decisions regarding the show's format weren't entirely up to Letterman. Carson's "lookout guy," Dave Tebet, was "his go-between between the network and the show," he said. "He came in and told us what we couldn't do: We couldn't have a band more than four pieces; I couldn't do a monologue; I could do like three jokes; We couldn't have any of the Tonight Show guests; and other things. One time he came in and he told us, 'Let me give you an idea of what we expect. Let's just say Bob Hope is arrested for selling drugs'—and this was the scenario that we had to be leery of—'Don't make jokes about Bob Hope being arrested for selling drugs.'"