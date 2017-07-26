Kate Hudson Shaves Her Head for Mystery Project With Sia

Hudson was last seen in public with shoulder-length blond hair on Sunday, when she joined boyfriend Danny Fujikawa for a lunch date in L.A. Some fans believe she wore a wig, as her hair has either been obscured or cut out of the photos she's shared on social media in recent weeks.

The Golden Globe winner has not publicly commented on her recent haircut.

Last year, the actress got a bob haircut in preparation for another role. "In May I start shooting the Richard Pryor project. I'm supposed to have short hair and I wanted to get used to it. So, I thought, 'I'm just going to chop it off so that I have a couple months to sort of get used to it and see how I feel,'" Hudson told InStyle in May 2016. "Then we'll see what else is going to happen."

