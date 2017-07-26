Care to take a spin with Usher?

The 38-year-old R&B singer was the latest celebrity to sit in the passenger seat of James Corden's car as part of "Carpool Karaoke," a recurring segment on The Late Late Show. In Tuesday's episode, Corden picked up his pal and asked his favorite question: "Do you mind if we listen to some music?" The answer was obvious—and musically appropriate, of course: "Yeah!"

Corden complimented Usher on being "such a good dancer." As it turned out, he was eager to demonstrate some of his own moves. "Would I be able to show you what I've got in the club and you just tell me—give me some pointers—where I'm going wrong? When I step up in the club, poppin' bottles—you know, like when I'm out, poppin' bottles in the club?" he said. "You know what I'm talking about right? I get table service. Turn it up. Poppin' bottles. That's basically it, isn't it? It's turnin' up, steppin' into the club, poppin' bottles in the club, turnin' up."