Mark your calendars, moviegoers. This film is one you are going to want to experience.

Less than two months after Wonder Woman started exceeding expectations at the box office, Warner Bros. has some major news to share.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gal Gadot will return for the sequel as Diana of Themyscira.

As for when we can experience this film on the big screen, a release date has been announced for December 13, 2019.

The publication reports that talks with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to return are ongoing. In other words, that part of the project isn't official just yet.