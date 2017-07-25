Buckingham Palace Announces Prince Philip's Final Public Engagement

Prince Philip's official career as a royal is coming to a close...

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Edinburgh's final public engagement will take place next week on Aug. 2.

Before retiring at the age of 96, Philip's final order of official business will be to attend a Royal Marines' charity parade outside the Queen's London residence.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said that the parade, which marks the end of the 1664 Global Challenge to raise money for The Royal Marines Charity, would "bring His Royal Highness's individual programme to a conclusion, although he may choose to attend certain events, alongside the Queen, from time to time."