Lucky for us, celebrity makeup artist to Gwen Stefaniand Angelina Jolie, Gregory Arlt, weighed in on how to keep your brushes clean: "I actually like Bounty, or those paper towel that are a little bit textured because it really helps to get the hair up, the dirt off and the makeup, kind of work it back and forth every single day," he suggested for daily care to E! News. "About once a week, I recommend shampooing your brushes. A lot of people are like, 'Can I throw them in the dishwasher?' I'm like, ‘If you never want to see them again.'"

Fortunately, there is an easy way to shampoo your tools, and it doesn't include a dishwasher.

Ready to wash your fears of dirty brushes away? Grab some baby shampoo and read our tutorial below!