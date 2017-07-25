Audrina Patridge may not be ready to leave The Hills completely.
As the new mom continues to focus on her swimwear line titled Prey Swim, the former reality star has noticed a trend with her co-stars: Everyone is having babies!
With so many new milestones being reached in the MTV family, is there any chance of a Hills reboot or reunion?
"I'm not opposed to it. I feel like we are all at a different place in our lives and we're past the drama, past the cat fights," Audrina shared with E! News' Zuri Hall. "We're all married, we all have kids, we're all at a different place in our lives so we'd all be able to relate to each other way more."
Instead of nights at the club, Audrina imagines afternoons at the spa or park with some extra time to hang out with family members.
"Even when you're married, you don't get a lot of girl time so just to talk to someone that's going through the same things as you are—it's refreshing to know you're not alone," she explained to us.
For now, Audrina is focused on raising her one-year-old daughter and advancing her Prey Swim line available online now.
Just last week, the designer traveled to Miami Swim Week where she debuted her new Resort 2018 and Pre-Fall 2017 collections. It's a huge accomplishment for a busy mom who credits the people around her for allowing her to experience such unforgettable moments.
"I have a great team around me but it does get a little chaotic at some times," Audrina shared with us. "Even backstage at the fashion show, there's so much going on and I just always remind myself to breathe."
Fortunately, daughter Kirra can always bring a smile to mom's face especially after a long day at work.
"It's been amazing. I'm so blessed. She's such a good little girl," Audrina shared with us when discussing motherhood. "She's so full of personality and she has me laughing every day. It was so hard being away from her in Miami."
