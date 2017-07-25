Audrina Patridge may not be ready to leave The Hills completely.

As the new mom continues to focus on her swimwear line titled Prey Swim, the former reality star has noticed a trend with her co-stars: Everyone is having babies!

With so many new milestones being reached in the MTV family, is there any chance of a Hills reboot or reunion?

"I'm not opposed to it. I feel like we are all at a different place in our lives and we're past the drama, past the cat fights," Audrina shared with E! News' Zuri Hall. "We're all married, we all have kids, we're all at a different place in our lives so we'd all be able to relate to each other way more."

Instead of nights at the club, Audrina imagines afternoons at the spa or park with some extra time to hang out with family members.