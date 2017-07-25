If this isn't a match made in drunk heaven we don't know what is!

On Tuesday, Lyft announced it was making a match-up to rival all partnerships, one between the ride-sharing company and Taco Bell that would allow riders to add a "pit stop" to their journey. The new feature would allow munchie-craving passengers to hit up Taco Bell drive-thru between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. (the hours when all your best decisions are usually made).

Lyft's move to let patrons make a run for the border will be called "Taco Mode" and will begin testing in the next two weeks in Newport Beach, Calif.

It's too bad The O.C.'s not on anymore because we can totally see Seth Cohen and Ryan "Fists of Fury" Atwood making use of this millennial-friendly feature.