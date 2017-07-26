Selena Gomez is starting off 25 on a sexy note.

Just days after celebrating her birthday, the pop superstar released the official music video for her new song "Fetish" featuring Gucci Mane.

Directed by Petra Collins, the finished product has already received thousands upon thousands of views from loyal fans who have been eagerly waiting for the release.

As Selenators already know, "Fetish" is the second single from Selena's upcoming third studio album titled SG2.

Produced by Jonas Jeberg and The Futuristics, the song is already climbing the charts just like "Bad Liar" and "It Ain't Me" did earlier this summer.