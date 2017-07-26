"You got a fetish for my love / I push you out and you come right back," the singer belts out in the song's not-so-subtle chorus. "Don't see a point in blaming you / If I were you, I'd do me too."
Back in June, Selena chatted with Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio where she opened up about the next phase of her musical career. Let's just say fans have a lot to look forward to.
"I've been in the studio for a year. So, I can technically say I have an album, but I don't know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds. I'm not just saying that because I feel like, 'Oh, that's exciting!' Every song I'm setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that," she explained. "So, I don't know where it's gonna go, but I can say I have an album because it's a lot of music."
As for her personal life, Selena continues to be happy in love with The Weeknd. In fact, the man behind "Starboy" and "The Hills" was able to celebrate his girlfriend's special birthday earlier in the week.
"Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed," Selena shared on Instagram while celebrating. "A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You.—think 25 is going to be epic. Xo."