Selena Gomez Releases Sexy New Music Video for "Fetish"

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining "Purpose" Tour Dates

Chester Bennington's Cause of Death Revealed

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Selena Gomez is starting off 25 on a sexy note.

Just days after celebrating her birthday, the pop superstar released the official music video for her new song "Fetish" featuring Gucci Mane.

Directed by Petra Collins, the finished product has already received thousands upon thousands of views from loyal fans who have been eagerly waiting for the release.

As Selenators already know, "Fetish" is the second single from Selena's upcoming third studio album titled SG2.

Produced by Jonas Jeberg and The Futuristics, the song is already climbing the charts just like "Bad Liar" and "It Ain't Me" did earlier this summer.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Selena Gomez, Fetish

YouTube

"You got a fetish for my love / I push you out and you come right back," the singer belts out in the song's not-so-subtle chorus. "Don't see a point in blaming you / If I were you, I'd do me too."

Back in June, Selena chatted with Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio where she opened up about the next phase of her musical career. Let's just say fans have a lot to look forward to.

"I've been in the studio for a year. So, I can technically say I have an album, but I don't know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds. I'm not just saying that because I feel like, 'Oh, that's exciting!' Every song I'm setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that," she explained. "So, I don't know where it's gonna go, but I can say I have an album because it's a lot of music."

As for her personal life, Selena continues to be happy in love with The Weeknd. In fact, the man behind "Starboy" and "The Hills" was able to celebrate his girlfriend's special birthday earlier in the week.

"Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed," Selena shared on Instagram while celebrating. "A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You.—think 25 is going to be epic. Xo."

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Music , Music Videos , Entertainment , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.