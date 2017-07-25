Kel Mitchell and Wife Asia Lee Welcome a Daughter Named Wisdom

There's a baby on board for Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee!

And what perfect timing, since the comedian's cult classic Good Burger premiered exactly 20 years ago today. Mitchell took to Instagram Tuesday to share his wife had given birth to a baby girl named Wisdom over the weekend. Their precious newborn weighed in at 7 lbs., 11 oz. and it's clear Wisdom's mom and dad couldn't be more overjoyed.

"Fun reading all the post for the 20th anniversary of Good Burger today thx for the love!" Kel wrote alongside a photo of his daughter napping peacefully. "We have also been celebrating here at the Mitchell household since the weekend. My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon. She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness!"

This is the first child for the longtime lovebirds, who tied the knot on Jan. 8, 2012. 38-year-old Mitchell has two teenage children, Lyric and Allure, from a previous relationship.

The proud pops continued, "I'm so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable!"