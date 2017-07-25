Kel Mitchell and Wife Asia Lee Welcome a Daughter Named Wisdom

There's a baby on board for Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee!
And what perfect timing, since the comedian's cult classic Good Burger premiered exactly 20 years ago today. Mitchell took to Instagram Tuesday to share his wife had given birth to a baby girl named Wisdom over the weekend. Their precious newborn weighed in at 7 lbs., 11 oz. and it's clear Wisdom's mom and dad couldn't be more overjoyed.
"Fun reading all the post for the 20th anniversary of Good Burger today thx for the love!" Kel wrote alongside a photo of his daughter napping peacefully. "We have also been celebrating here at the Mitchell household since the weekend. My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon. She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness!"
This is the first child for the longtime lovebirds, who tied the knot on Jan. 8, 2012. 38-year-old Mitchell has two teenage children, Lyric and Allure, from a previous relationship.
The proud pops continued, "I'm so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable!"
Of course, Kel wouldn't let an opportunity to gush over Asia. He shared, "My Wife is the most amazing woman she was so strong throughout the birth. I'm so proud of her! @therealasialee you are My super woman! You amaze me everyday! Thank you for this gift!"
"Our daughter is a reflection of your beautiful greatness and loving spirit! Our daughter is a blessing! For this Child we have prayed 1 Samuel 1:27 Prayers do get answered and dreams do come true! Daddy loves you Wisdom!"
All together now: Aww!
Kel and Asia announced their pregnancy on Valentine's Day of this year with an appropriately-themed Good Burger photoshoot. Dressed in cashier costumes reminiscent of Mitchell and co-star Kenan Thompson's iconic looks from the comedy flick, the pair expressed excitement over their "bun in the oven" to-be.
Congratulations to the entire family!