No more damsels in distress—now women are taking the big screen on the villainous side.

Wonder Woman saw the first leading lady in a superhero film in quite some time, and with sequels coming and more superpowered women like Captain Marvel slated to come to theaters, it seems like the superhero world is moving toward more balanced gender representation.

Cate Blanchett (along with the rest of us) is anticipating the latest Marvel installment, Thor: Ragarok, in which she portrays Hela, the franchise's first onscreen female villain. E! News chatted with the star at Comic-Con to discuss her role as the Goddess of Death and the future of women in superhero films.

"I didn't realize… I was inhabiting the first female Marvel villain onscreen," the actress said. "I thought, 'Surely not… well, no actually that's true.' There's been many, many, many [female villains] in the comic books, but they've been a little tardy in bringing them to the screen, so hopefully there will be a lot more villainesses."