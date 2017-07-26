Leaf Jewelry Is a Thing—19 Beautiful Accessories That Prove It

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Fact: It never hurts to take a hint from Mother Nature.

This is especially true when that cue comes in the form of new jewelry for you. ICYMI, adorning your limbs in dainty earth-inspired details is the more sophisticated way to wear your jewelry these days. And why wouldn't it be? If you're already an everyday jewelry kind of girl, you're no stranger to gold, diamonds and other glimmering details. But if you're looking for that next investment piece that's more than a simple chain, try a leaf-y add on.

And if colored gems aren't really your thing? Sure, some of the below are decked with stunning emeralds, but others are much simpler in design.

So go on and take your pick! There's nature-y piece for every taste (and budget).

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

10k Rose Gold Ring

1/10 Carat T.W. Diamond 10k Rose Gold Leaf Ring, $500

 

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Oversized Studs

LC Lauren Conrad Petal Leaf Nickel Free Drop Earrings, $10

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Delicate Pendant Necklace

Freida Rothman Fleur Bloom Triple Leaf Pendant Necklace, $95

 

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Emerald Charm Bracelet

Finn Leaf Charm Bracelet, $975

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Ear Climbers

Skinnydip Gold Artemisia Leaf Climbers, $16

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Mini Leaf Necklace

Jennifer Meyer Jewelry Mini Leaf Necklace, $350

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

18K Rose Gold Diamond Bracelet

Anita Ko Leaf 18-Karat Rose Gold Diamond Bracelet, $17,225

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Drop Earrings

Kenneth Jay Lane Satin Gold Leaf Earrings, $125

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Chunky Olive Leaf Ring

Sterling Forever Olive Leaf Ring, $15

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Dainty Cuff Bracelet

LC Lauren Conrad 10k Rose Gold 1/10 Carat T.W. Diamond Leaf Cuff Bracelet, $1,350

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Pavé Diamond Necklace

Sydney Evan Pavé Diamond Monstera Leaf Necklace, $1,960

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Stud Earrings

Rodarte Gold Stud Leaf Earrings With Swarovski Crystal Details, $506

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Charm Bracelet

Asos Leaf Chain Bracelet, $10

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Sterling Silver Ring

Unwritten Pavé Leaf Ring in Sterling Silver, $80

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Statement Earrings

Maha Lozi Farmers Leaf Earrings, $770

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Drop Necklace

LC Lauren Conrad Pave Leaf Y Necklace, $13

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Edgy Ear Climber

Asos Glamorous Leaf Ear Climber, $8

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

14K White Gold Diamond Bracelet

Bloomingdale's Diamond Leaf Bracelet in 14K White Gold, $1,100

Branded: Leaf Jewelry

Gold Leaf Studs

Jennifer Meyer Gold Leaf Studs, $375

They really are the perfect essentials for mixing, matching and layering. Are they not?

 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

