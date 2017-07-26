Fact: It never hurts to take a hint from Mother Nature.
This is especially true when that cue comes in the form of new jewelry for you. ICYMI, adorning your limbs in dainty earth-inspired details is the more sophisticated way to wear your jewelry these days. And why wouldn't it be? If you're already an everyday jewelry kind of girl, you're no stranger to gold, diamonds and other glimmering details. But if you're looking for that next investment piece that's more than a simple chain, try a leaf-y add on.
And if colored gems aren't really your thing? Sure, some of the below are decked with stunning emeralds, but others are much simpler in design.
So go on and take your pick! There's nature-y piece for every taste (and budget).
1/10 Carat T.W. Diamond 10k Rose Gold Leaf Ring, $500
Freida Rothman Fleur Bloom Triple Leaf Pendant Necklace, $95
Article continues below
Finn Leaf Charm Bracelet, $975
Article continues below
Article continues below
LC Lauren Conrad 10k Rose Gold 1/10 Carat T.W. Diamond Leaf Cuff Bracelet, $1,350
Rodarte Gold Stud Leaf Earrings With Swarovski Crystal Details, $506
Article continues below
Article continues below
Bloomingdale's Diamond Leaf Bracelet in 14K White Gold, $1,100
Article continues below
They really are the perfect essentials for mixing, matching and layering. Are they not?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.