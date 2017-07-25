Love is in the air, but so is trouble when it comes to Riverdale.

When E! News sat down with nearly the entire cast of the CW hit at San Diego Comic-Con, there was a lot to discuss after the season one finale. Fred got shot right in front of Archie, Jughead was on his way to join the Southside Serpents, Veronica's criminal father was about to make his return, and Betty had just learned a major family secret.

With everyone dealing with so much, we had to get the scoop on how all the major couples are going to be doing when the show makes its return in October.

For Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa)—who just slept together for the first time in the finale—Veronica has to figure out how to be Archie's rock.