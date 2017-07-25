Love is in the air, but so is trouble when it comes to Riverdale.
When E! News sat down with nearly the entire cast of the CW hit at San Diego Comic-Con, there was a lot to discuss after the season one finale. Fred got shot right in front of Archie, Jughead was on his way to join the Southside Serpents, Veronica's criminal father was about to make his return, and Betty had just learned a major family secret.
With everyone dealing with so much, we had to get the scoop on how all the major couples are going to be doing when the show makes its return in October.
For Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa)—who just slept together for the first time in the finale—Veronica has to figure out how to be Archie's rock.
The CW
"She's not used to being that kind of girlfriend, especially so early on in a relationship," Mendes tells us. "But because of what Archie experienced at the end of season one, she kind of has to step up to the plate and be there for him."
As for Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart), who just took their IRL relationship public over the weekend, their season two arc might be a little reminiscent of another famous (and sadly doomed) couple.
"Jughead is going through quite a bit at the end of season one and continues to go through quite a bit throughout season two, and asks if Betty is ride or die, you know." Sprouse tells us. "[He] asks Betty how much Lana Del Rey vidoes she's been watching, and whether she's going to hop on the back of that hog."
The CW
"It's kind of a Romeo and Juliet situation between the two of them," Reinhart adds. "There's a civil war kind of going on in Riverdale, and he's on the south side, she's on the north side, and you gotta choose a side basically. It might cause some problems."
However, despite all those potential issues, Reinhart also says that "deep down, both couples are solid," so our hearts can rest easy until season two finally premieres.
Riverdale returns Wednesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. on the CW.