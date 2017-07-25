Liberty Ross The woman who seemingly lost the most, is also the one who may have gained the most. After divorcing her husband, the model went on to marry super producer Jimmy Iovine, the co-creator of Interscope Records and the now chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M.

In a 2013 Vanity Fair profile, the Brit said of the time, "It was really the worst, really the worst." She continued, "I have no words to describe what we went through. But I think, for me, something always has to completely die for there to be a rebirth. And, for me, I feel like I'm going through a rebirth."

Interestingly enough, Liberty's brother Atticus Ross, an Academy Award-winning composer and close pal of Rupert's, also spoke with the magazine for the same 2013 feature and spoke about his sister's split and explained that he quickly went to his friend Jimmy Iovine, whom he said helped Liberty find a publicist who could help her navigate through the heightened media frenzy.

"It was f--cking crazy. Liberty didn't know what was going to happen…I'm texting people because I know this is going to be huge. I knew this had all the makings of what our world has become. This is going to be f--cking big, and Liberty needs to be protected…I don't think people understand what being in the eye of the storm is like," said her brother.

The music mogul and the grieving wife were not were not together when the feature came out but clearly the seeds were planted.

In 2014, Ross spoke to the Evening Standard about her new relationship, "I wasn’t expecting to be with someone ever again; it all came out of the blue. We started off very much as friends. I’d never even heard of him and had no idea what he did. I think he loved that."

The lovebirds were married on Feb. 14, 2016 in a star-studded ceremony in front of 300 wedding guests.