Venus Williams Denies Responsibility in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Venus Williams has responded to the wrongful death lawsuit filed against her following a deadly car crash last month.

E! News obtained the documents in which the tennis star denied responsibility for causing the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who was riding passenger in the car with his wife, Linda Barson, when they collided with Williams' vehicle in the middle of an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on June 9.

In the documents, Williams claimed that the injuries both Linda and Jerome suffered in the accident were caused by their failure to use a seatbelt and adequately maintain their vehicle (which Linda was driving).