This Beauty Hack Gives Drugstore Mascara a Major Boost

Mascara brushes, primers, curlers, falsies—when it comes to lashes, we've tried just about everything.

Longer, fuller lashes enhance your eyes as well as add a dash of drama to any good beauty look. Falsies are clearly a winner on beauty vlogs and the red carpet, but honestly, the time and skill required keep both strips and individuals from being a go-to for many. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner andSelena Gomez seek help from places like Star Lash Extensions for a bolder look, but extensions also require commitment. While we love a good set of false eyelashes, we're here to let you know that there's a simple, cheap way to increase the volume.