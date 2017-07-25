Ain't No Other Man Can Pull This Off! Christina Aguilera's Son Max Adorably Fills in for Her at Rehearsal

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Robert Pattinson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining "Purpose" Tour Dates

Chester Bennington's Cause of Death Revealed

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christina Aguilera, Max Liron Bratman

David Livingston/Getty Images-Photo Taken at a Public Event

Max Bratman's moves don't fall far from his famous mom's. 

While Christina Aguilera was busy for a moment, her 9-year-old son stepped into her shoes for a rehearsal of her signature hit, "Ain't No Other Man." Yes, it was just as adorable as you'd imagine. As the songstress' backup dancers practiced their choreography, Max held his mark while using a water bottle as a microphone.

Paired with plenty of enthusiasm, the youngster faux belted his way through the track's contagious dance break before throwing in some improvised moves of his own. Hey, mom—no sign of stage fright here!

It seems the off-the-cuff show earned two thumbs up from his famous mama. "My little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal!" she captioned the video shared on Instagram. 

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

#aintnootherman my little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal! ????

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Aguilera's first-born, who she had with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, doesn't seem to shy away from the spotlight. Just over the weekend, he and his little sister Summer stole the show at the Los Angeles premiere of The Emoji Movie in support of their mom, who voices a character in the film. 

While it might be a little too early to determine if Max is headed for show business, Aguilera was a year younger than her son is today when she appeared on Star Search. At 13, she was starring on The Mickey Mouse Club

No matter what, little Max has the best coach around if he ever wants to take the mic. 

In the meantime, what exactly is Aguilera rehearsing for? Guess we'll just have to stay tuned to find out. 

TAGS/ Christina Aguilera , Celeb Kids , Music , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.