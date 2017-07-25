Max Bratman's moves don't fall far from his famous mom's.

While Christina Aguilera was busy for a moment, her 9-year-old son stepped into her shoes for a rehearsal of her signature hit, "Ain't No Other Man." Yes, it was just as adorable as you'd imagine. As the songstress' backup dancers practiced their choreography, Max held his mark while using a water bottle as a microphone.

Paired with plenty of enthusiasm, the youngster faux belted his way through the track's contagious dance break before throwing in some improvised moves of his own. Hey, mom—no sign of stage fright here!

It seems the off-the-cuff show earned two thumbs up from his famous mama. "My little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal!" she captioned the video shared on Instagram.