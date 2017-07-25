Attention newlyweds: Perhaps it's a good idea to have an extra table at your wedding day just in case.

Over the weekend, Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings tied the knot at a family member's backyard in Canada. Once it was time for the reception at a pizza parlor called Pizzeria Gusto in Winnipeg, the newlyweds and 90 lucky guests received an unexpected visitor.

Oh yes, we can add Kristen Stewart to the list of Hollywood wedding crashers.

The newlyweds confirm to E! News that the Twilight star and Stella Maxwell joined their post-wedding festivities where they were welcomed by all.

"For us, we wanted to make sure they didn't segregate themselves and interacted with everyone," Kayleigh shared with us. "Hopefully they felt normal and had fun."