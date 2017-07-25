Attention newlyweds: Perhaps it's a good idea to have an extra table at your wedding day just in case.
Over the weekend, Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings tied the knot at a family member's backyard in Canada. Once it was time for the reception at a pizza parlor called Pizzeria Gusto in Winnipeg, the newlyweds and 90 lucky guests received an unexpected visitor.
Oh yes, we can add Kristen Stewart to the list of Hollywood wedding crashers.
The newlyweds confirm to E! News that the Twilight star and Stella Maxwell joined their post-wedding festivities where they were welcomed by all.
"For us, we wanted to make sure they didn't segregate themselves and interacted with everyone," Kayleigh shared with us. "Hopefully they felt normal and had fun."
Kirsten added, "She pulled up with Stella and we were introduced to them. At one point, someone asked her what kind of music she liked and she said, 'I love the Beastie Boys' so they played some Beastie Boys."
While the couple was planning to have a "low-key, quiet wedding" with Karli Elizabeth Colpitts serving as DJ, some things just can't be predicted.
"It was complimentary to have her there but we just tried to keep it as normal and casual as possible," Kayleigh explained. "They were just trying to have a good time just like the rest of us."
Kirsten added, "Probably the best part was everyone still made us feel like the guests of honor."
According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the couple has been together since 2010 when they met while bartending in the Cayman Islands. Kirsten and Kayleigh plan on moving to Austin, Texas in the near future because Winnipeg is "way too cold."
Congratulations to the couple!
—Reporting by Beth Sobol