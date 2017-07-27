Darlene's breasts went from saggy to even saggier because of a bad doctor!
In the preview from Sunday's new Botched, Darlene see the docs to hopefully fixed her messed up boobs.
"You've obviously have had a breast augmentation, right?" Dr. Terry Dubrow asks. "So what kid of doctor did you go to for the first operation?"
"I went to a doctor who was local, a couple of my friends had gone to him and his decision was to put in a big enough implant that would pull the nipples forward and it was also over the muscle," Darlene explained.
"So he treated breast droopiness by putting a very large implant over the muscle?" a bewildered Dubrow asks. "Does this doctor also treat acne? Did he do a lot of liposuction?"
"Was it a plastic surgeon do you know?" Dr. Paul Nassif asks.
"I don't believe so, no," she answers.
"Nobody trained in plastic surgery would try to treat nipple droopiness with a huge implant above the muscles because it's doomed to failure, will not work!" Dr. Dubrow tells Darlene.
Darlene says that since the surgery both of her nipples are now "sagging" terribly.
"Both nipples went south?" Dr. Dubrow asks. "Yes, they did," she replies.
