Darlene's breasts went from saggy to even saggier because of a bad doctor!

In the preview from Sunday's new Botched, Darlene see the docs to hopefully fixed her messed up boobs.

"You've obviously have had a breast augmentation, right?" Dr. Terry Dubrow asks. "So what kid of doctor did you go to for the first operation?"

"I went to a doctor who was local, a couple of my friends had gone to him and his decision was to put in a big enough implant that would pull the nipples forward and it was also over the muscle," Darlene explained.

"So he treated breast droopiness by putting a very large implant over the muscle?" a bewildered Dubrow asks. "Does this doctor also treat acne? Did he do a lot of liposuction?"