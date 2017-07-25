Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jughead and Betty can't keep their hands off each other!
E! News confirmed Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are dating and, according to multiple eyewitnesses, "could not keep their hands off of one another" at a party during Comic-Con weekend in San Diego. It was also reported that the pair was packing on the PDA at the Entertainment Weekly party that same week.
Speculation of a romance between the two began in May when Sprouse, who often posts his own personal photography, shared a photo on Instagram of Lili sitting in a field of flowers. Fans had even romantically "shipped" Sprouse and Reinhart during Riverdale's first season, so fans should be pleased to know that all their "Bughead" fantasies are slowly coming true.
While this coupling may still take a few fans by surprise, as Hollywood history has already proven, sometimes the on-camera chemistry just spills over behind the scenes. Here are some more former co-stars that started dating after meeting on set:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The CW
It's been recently revealed that the Riverdale co-stars who play Jughead and Betty are dating IRL!
Rich Fury/Invision for Alzheimer's Association/AP Images
The two stars of the hit CBS show started dating in 2007 and lasted for two years before calling it quits.
The WB
Before Ventimiglia starred in the hit series This Is Us, he was the Jess to Bledel's Rory in Gilmore Girls. Meanwhile, the pair dated behind the scenes from 2002 to 2006.
Article continues below
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Before Lively met her hubby Ryan Reynolds through another project, she dated her Gossip Girl co-star until 2010.
Xposure/AKM-GSI
The mutant co-stars dated for 5 years before calling things off in 2014. Lawrence has said that it was difficult managing her breakup with Hoult around the same time The Hunger Games franchise was wrapping up.
Miguel/CPR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
A fan favorite, the couple had been dating for more than a year before Cory passed away in 2013.
Article continues below
Lester Cohen/WireImage
After dating for less than a year, the couple were engaged by Christmas 2004. After a tumultuous relationship and a few affairs, they officially broke things off in 2006.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
You probably forgot that these two were engaged for a brief period of time before ending things in 2000.
Barry King/WireImage.com
Pitt and Paltrow were actually engaged for a short period of time in the 90s. Looking back at it more recently, she has said that he was "too good" for her.
Article continues below
Matt Turner/Liaison
When the two co-stars met in 1990, there was an instant connection. When Kidman was only 23, the pair wed and by the time she was 27 they had adopted two children. In 2001, after 11 years of marriage, they finalized their divorce.
Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock
This Game of Thrones power couple has been going strong for a while now!
The new couple originally met while working together on The Voice as coaches.
Article continues below
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
This cute couple recently welcomed a baby into the world after they got together while working on their Fox TV series, Gotham.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
Young love! This couple started dating after working together on Vampire Academy.
Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com
The hunky actor started dating his gorgeous girlfriend after they filmed The Place Beyond the Pines together. Now, they are mom and dad to two daughters together.
Article continues below
Summit Entertainment
The Twilight stars dated for years before calling it quits after Stewart was caught kissing director Rupert Sanders while filming Snow White and the Huntsman.
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com; Touchstone Pictures
The pair got together after working on Step Up in 2006. They got married in 2009 and have a baby girl named Everly together.
Teach/Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
After working together on Chicago P.D., these two gorgeous actors kept the romance going.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach
The teen stars later became a real-life couple and ultimately married. They now have two children together.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
This gorgeous couple met on the set of Fantastic Four and got married in 2008. They now have two daughters together.
Thierry Orban/Abaca/startraksphoto.com
This cute couple met while working on Black Swan. They married in 2012 and have one child together, Aleph.
Article continues below
Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com
This hot, young duo met while filming The Amazing Spider-Man. They lasted several years before breaking up in 2015.
Touchstone Pictures/Sam Emerson
The on-again, off-again pair began dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2012. They called off their engagement and broke up in 2013. By 2016, they had reconciled and have been going strong since.
AP Photo/Evan Agostini
This cute couple met while filming Jumper in 2007. They have been together ever since, and even have a baby together!
Article continues below
The low-key pair made their silver screen debut together in the 2016 romantic drama.
John Shearer /Getty Images
After meeting while filming Evening, the couple got together and ended up married in 2009. It's been happily ever after since!
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Stalker co-stars appear arrive at Warner Bros. and InStyle's Post- 2015 Golden Globe party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Article continues below
Universal Pictures
These former co-stars are now husband and wife.
AKM-GSI
The two dated between 2010 and 2013.
Lionsgate
The actress filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage.
Article continues below
Disney
The two are believed to have dated between 2006 and 2010.
20th Century Fox
The two met on the set of the movie and dated for more than a year before they split in 2010.
INFdaily.com
The two dated for two years before they split in 2007.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The actor and actress, co-stars in the movie Daredevil, wed in 2005 and have three children together. In June 2015, they announced they plan to end their 10-year-marriage.
Bob Mahoney/The CW
Damon and Elena dated in real life between 2011 and 2013.
Courtesy of Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Real life imitated art for this couple, who married on screen and in real life.
Article continues below
Dimension Films
Three years after appearing on the silver screen together, the duo married. They were together for more than 10 years before separating in 2010.
Courtesy of Warner Bros
The real life Mr. and Mrs. have become the epitome of #RelationshipGoals as they raise two children together.
AP Photo/Kristie Bull/Graylock.com
This longtime couple met on set and have been calling each other husband and wife ever since.
Article continues below
John P. Johnson/HBO
These co-stars found longtime love after meeting on set in 2007. They have been married for seven years and have two children together.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Fox Searchlight
Article continues below
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
The former musical co-stars dated behind the scenes, but called it quits in 2010.
AKM-GSI
This on-screen couple faced scandal before saying "I do" because they were both already married when they began having an affair behind the scenes.
Riverdale is set to return on October 11th.