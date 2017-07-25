Jughead and Betty can't keep their hands off each other!

E! News confirmed Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are dating and, according to multiple eyewitnesses, "could not keep their hands off of one another" at a party during Comic-Con weekend in San Diego. It was also reported that the pair was packing on the PDA at the Entertainment Weekly party that same week.

Speculation of a romance between the two began in May when Sprouse, who often posts his own personal photography, shared a photo on Instagram of Lili sitting in a field of flowers. Fans had even romantically "shipped" Sprouse and Reinhart during Riverdale's first season, so fans should be pleased to know that all their "Bughead" fantasies are slowly coming true.

While this coupling may still take a few fans by surprise, as Hollywood history has already proven, sometimes the on-camera chemistry just spills over behind the scenes. Here are some more former co-stars that started dating after meeting on set: