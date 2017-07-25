Robert Pattinson was an open book.

For his first sit-down with Howard Stern, the Good Time star revisited his childhood days, his breakout role as the dark and mysterious Edward Cullen, the immense fame that ensued and how he's adapted since. At 31 years old, it feels as if Pattinson has already lived an entire lifetime and his memories of that first stage of his professional life—many of them private until now—are proof of that.

While he thought the initial Twilight was going to be a modest arthouse-esque success, it actually became a global phenomenon—and Pattinson wasn't at all expecting it. As he recalled to Stern, he even left the country right after the premiere of the film because he had to get away from the mounting obsession.

Now, nearly a decade later, he's bid farewell to Edward Cullen and is taking on his newest and most unexpected role yet as a psychopath robber in Good Time, for which he is already being hailed.

Of course, it's been a long road to this point. Here are some of the most surprising things we learned about the star along his way: