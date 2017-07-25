Are you sitting down, Broad City fans? Because we've got some news that might rattle you.

Ahead of the premiere of the highly-anticipated fourth season of their Comedy Central hit, stars and executive producers Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer are admitting that they've begun to think about how much longer they want to keep making the show. Like we said,

Seated before reporters for the show's panel during the 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour, the ladies were asked if their ability to use the show as a platform to comment on things that matter to them had any influence on how long they planned to stay on the air. While they said that wasn't their main priority, they did open up about what is.