Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn made a rare appearance together!

E! News can confirm the new couple have been spending time in Rhode Island over the last few days where they paid a visit to Swift's pals Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. On Saturday, they headed back to Swift's apartment in New York City where they were photographed heading off to the gym.

The couple covered up with umbrellas and hoodies as they went to work out. Swift wore a black hoodie and black leggings, which she accessorized with a black backpack and a pair of white tennis shoes. Similarly, Alwyn stepped out in a black jacket with a blue hoodie, grey sweats, brown boots and a grey backpack.

As has been the case with Swift lately, she did her absolute best to hide from paparazzi and sneak off without being photographed.