Bigger isn't always better!
On Sunday's brand new Botched, patient Jonathan asks Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif to enlarge his pout even more, but the docs are worried for Jonathan's health.
"I want my lips to be bigger. Obviously I have filler in my lips now," Jonathan says in this sneak peek clip. "Growing up, I've always been obsessed with dolls and I really wanted to look like that. I was 25, I started getting Botox and fillers so I became obsessed with lip injections. And ever since then I've been going every three months."
Jonathan explains that he wants a full vial of filler in his top lip and a full vial in his bottom lip, but his previous doctor wouldn't do it because of how dangerous it could be.
"In the past two years, I've gotten about 11 vials in my lip," Jonathan says to the shocked docs.
"Are you able to actually close your mouth?" Dr. Dubrow asks as Jonathan attempts (and fails) to completely close his mouth. "Partly."
"Jonathan has what we call lip incontinence, which means he can't close his lips to a perfect seal," Dr. Dubrow explains. "That means he already has too much filler in his lip and to go any further can cause him very significant problems."
"If you block the blood vessels going to the lips, what do you think will happens?" Dr. Nassif asks Jonathan.
"The skin is going to be dead," he says. "And then I'll have no lips." Yikes!
