Bigger isn't always better!

On Sunday's brand new Botched, patient Jonathan asks Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif to enlarge his pout even more, but the docs are worried for Jonathan's health.

"I want my lips to be bigger. Obviously I have filler in my lips now," Jonathan says in this sneak peek clip. "Growing up, I've always been obsessed with dolls and I really wanted to look like that. I was 25, I started getting Botox and fillers so I became obsessed with lip injections. And ever since then I've been going every three months."

Jonathan explains that he wants a full vial of filler in his top lip and a full vial in his bottom lip, but his previous doctor wouldn't do it because of how dangerous it could be.