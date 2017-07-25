20 years later and we still haven't let go.

Prepare for the documentary special of your dreams: National Geographic is teaming up with director James Cameron for a one-hour special that will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Titanic, the network announced on Tuesday.

Titanic: 20th Anniversary is set to air in December 2017, and will feature Cameron and a team of experts looking back at 20 years of new discoveries and revelations that have surfaced since the film came out in 1997, going on to win 11 Oscars, gross over one billion dollars worldwide and turn Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into A-list stars.

"When I wrote the film, and when I set out to direct it, I wanted every detail to be as accurate as I could make it, and every harrowing moment of the ship's final hours accounted for," Cameron said in a statement. "I was creating a living history; I had to get it right out of respect for the many who died and for their legacy. But did I really get it right? Now, with National Geographic and with the latest research, science and technology, I'm going to reassess."