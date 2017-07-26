Tracy Bunch from Stanaway's hospice care, who organized the meet and greet, tells E! News "she's exhausted; it was a long night. But she stayed til the end of the concert and loved it. She's still cracking jokes and saying she's going to marry him someday."

Last September, the "Play It Again" singer told Ellen DeGeneres that he has a "no touching" policy during meet and greets.

"It's funny 'cause you see, like early on in your career, you don't want to tell your fans that they can't interact with you, so you let them get away with kisses on the cheek and all that," Bryan told the talk show host. "Someone will go, 'Can I grab your butt?' and back then if it was a polite ask, we would oblige them. But then you got 90 others..."

He even said his fans will sneak a grab here and there. "It still happens. We've learned to understand it." Bryan's ultimate goal is to "make the fans happy." And that he did!