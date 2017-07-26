Courtesy of Frances Stanaway
Prepare to fall in love with Luke Bryan (if you haven't already).
The country music star allowed a very special fan to break his no butt-touching policy at a meet and greet in Kansas City, Missouri.
88-year-old Frances Stanaway, a terminally ill patient of the Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, experienced what could be the greatest gift of all to any Bryan fan.
KSHB41 Action News caught up with the long-time country music lover before heading into the concert. "I like the way he keeps up with his music," she said. "I like all the songs."
"This is probably the most excited she's been for six to seven months," her son told KSHB. "It's living your life to its fullest until the very end, that's what I think," added her daughter-in-law.
And it's not just his music she finds attractive. When asked if she thinks the country crooner is handsome, Stanaway responds with a, "Oh, heavens. Yes!"
Posing in her custom-made "Shake It for Me, Luke!" T-shirt, Stanaway managed to capture the most adorable butt grab for what could be the photo of a lifetime.
Tracy Bunch from Stanaway's hospice care, who organized the meet and greet, tells E! News "she's exhausted; it was a long night. But she stayed til the end of the concert and loved it. She's still cracking jokes and saying she's going to marry him someday."
Last September, the "Play It Again" singer told Ellen DeGeneres that he has a "no touching" policy during meet and greets.
"It's funny 'cause you see, like early on in your career, you don't want to tell your fans that they can't interact with you, so you let them get away with kisses on the cheek and all that," Bryan told the talk show host. "Someone will go, 'Can I grab your butt?' and back then if it was a polite ask, we would oblige them. But then you got 90 others..."
He even said his fans will sneak a grab here and there. "It still happens. We've learned to understand it." Bryan's ultimate goal is to "make the fans happy." And that he did!