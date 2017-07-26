Mischa Barton is learning the truth.

The O.C. actress finally gets some answers about her uncle's unfortunate death in this exclusive sneak peek from Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry's all-new episode tonight.

"I would consider this situation kind of tragic," Tyler Henry reveals to her. "It's a very selective way that this individual's presenting themselves when it came to what they showed emotionally and what they showed mentally. And so in that sense, there's almost a feeling of an isolative element to this."

The medium continues, "He's basically having me acknowledge that there would be questions around this passing because of basically where it would have happened. He's having me acknowledge himself and he puts himself in the context of being alone."