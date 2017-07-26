EXCLUSIVE!

Mischa Barton Finds Comfort on Hollywood Medium After Her Uncle's "Unresolved" Death

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rebel Wilson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Hair Colors

Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution: From Brown to Blue to Yellow, See Her Most Colorful Hairstyles Ever!

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Keeping Up With Jordyn Woods: See What It's Like to Be Kylie Jenner's BFF!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Mischa Barton is learning the truth.

The O.C. actress finally gets some answers about her uncle's unfortunate death in this exclusive sneak peek from Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry's all-new episode tonight.

"I would consider this situation kind of tragic," Tyler Henry reveals to her. "It's a very selective way that this individual's presenting themselves when it came to what they showed emotionally and what they showed mentally. And so in that sense, there's almost a feeling of an isolative element to this."

The medium continues, "He's basically having me acknowledge that there would be questions around this passing because of basically where it would have happened. He's having me acknowledge himself and he puts himself in the context of being alone."

Watch

Tyler Henry Gives Ryan Lochte a Surprising Reading

Mischa wonders, "Is it a negative feeling or a positive feeling or just unresolved?"

"In life, it would have been an unresolved feeling," Tyler confirms. "In death, I believe that this individual has come to terms with this."

When Tyler asks who this could be, the 31-year-old star explains, "Jared, he was my uncle. He wasn't very well mentally and they put him in a home and there's some question over whether it was suicide or an accident, so it was left very unresolved and it was very painful for the family at the time. There's a big question mark around his death because nobody was there."

The 21-year-old clairvoyant then shares a heartening message with Mischa from her uncle.

"I think the feeling that came across wasn't that he had any anger toward his passing," he says. "The feeling was basically...that passing away for him was to some extent a relief and he found a sense of peace and he has that. That hopefully will provide comfort to the family too."

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Mischa Barton , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.