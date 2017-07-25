Pauly D and Aubrey O'Day Split Up After a Year and a Half

Aubrey O'Day and Pauly D have called it quits.

The couple sparked up a romance after meeting on E!'s first season of Famously Single, and Aubrey confirmed their relationship to us in February of 2016.

Now, E! News can confirm they have split.

"They broke up," an insider revealed. "Pauly is the one that broke up with Aubrey. She was pressuring him to get a ring, and he was not there yet. They are done. He hopes to remain friends with her, [but] she is pretty upset."