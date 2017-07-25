Pauly D and Aubrey O'Day Split Up After a Year and a Half

Aubrey O'Day and Pauly D have called it quits.
The couple sparked up a romance after meeting on E!'s first season of Famously Single, and Aubrey confirmed their relationship to us in February of 2016.
Now, E! News can confirm they have split.
"They broke up," an insider revealed. "Pauly is the one that broke up with Aubrey. She was pressuring him to get a ring, and he was not there yet. They are done. He hopes to remain friends with her, [but] she is pretty upset."
Getting married was something Aubrey had previously opened up to E! News about.
Ahead of the premiere of Famously Single in June, the Danity Kane singer told us, "I want a ring like ASAP! I think I put enough pressure for that to be going down sooner not later. I'm looking for something serious, and I'm ready to move to the next chapter in my life where I'm a wife and a mom and to experience other things than what I've been doing my entire career. He knows that and we made sure that's the page we were both on in the beginning."
At the time, Pauly agreed, saying, "We're looking forward to the next steps. She's the one for me, so I'm looking forward to the next steps and waiting for the right moment to make all that happen."
Still, the couple's split doesn't come as a huge surprise.
After getting together in early 2016, they split up in May 2016 only to rekindle a few days later. They broke up once more in August 2016, but made it work again shortly thereafter.
Based on their history, our source noted that this split may not be the end after all.
"Who knows with these two," the insider said. "They literally break up and get back together all the time."
