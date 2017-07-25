Is Justin Bieber OK?

As Beliebers already know, the 23-year-old singer abruptly cancelled his "Purpose" world tour yesterday, shocking fans who were still excited to catch one of Bieber's final 14 shows. The surprising cancellation news had many wondering if Bieber was headed in a bad direction or if he just needs some rest and relaxation.

Even Bieber's manager Scooter Braun even spoke out to fans, writing on social media, "We are sorry...But a man's soul and well being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that."

So what is Justin saying about the whole thing?