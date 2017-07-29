Saturday Savings: Olivia Munn's Sweatshirt Is Now 50% Off

ESC: Olivia Munn

JKING / BACKGRID

Get just as cozy for half the price.

Olivia Munn stepped out the other day in this edgy yet comfy outfit—and the Koza sweatshirt she's sporting has come down in price quite a bit (was $175, now $88). Get yours while stock lasts a.k.a. add to cart immediately.

To pull off the rest of the look you'll need a pair of cool cutoffs, classic sunnies and a pair of black thigh-high boots like the stars' $798 Stuart Weitzman ones.

Weren't fast enough and her sweatshirt's already sold out? Don't worry, a graphic top like that one is pretty easy to find (if you need proof, keep scrolling for the selects below that we picked out just for you).

Olivia Munn's Best Looks

What are you waiting for? Get browsing!

Oh, and did we mention they're all also on sale? 

Shop the Look

ESC: Sweatshirts

H&M

Sweatshirt, Was: $25, Now: $15

ESC: Sweatshirts

Forever 21

Boxy Hooded Sweater, Was: $20, Now: $14

ESC: Sweatshirts

Koral

Vista Embroidered Mesh-Trimmed Stretch-Jersey Hooded Sweatshirt, Was: $209, Now: $95

ESC: Sweatshirts

Cédric Charlier

Smocked Cotton-Jersey Hooded Top, Was: $790, Now: $316

ESC: Sweatshirts

T by Alexander Wang

French Cotton-Blend Terry Hooded Top, Was: $395, Now: $198

ESC: Sweatshirts

Nike

Dry Versa Training Crop Top, Was: $65, Now: $49

ESC: Sweatshirts

Koza

Surfy Surfy Appliqued Cotton-Blend Jersey Hooded Top, Was: $299, Now: $120

ESC: Sweatshirts

Out From Under

Boyfriend Hoodie Sweatshirt, Was: $59, Now: $40

ESC: Sweatshirts

MM6 Maison Margiela

Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt, Was: $245, Now: $111

ESC: Sweatshirts

Christopher Kane

Printed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt, Was: $925, Now: $422

Is there an easier look to pull off?

We think not.

