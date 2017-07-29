JKING / BACKGRID
JKING / BACKGRID
Get just as cozy for half the price.
Olivia Munn stepped out the other day in this edgy yet comfy outfit—and the Koza sweatshirt she's sporting has come down in price quite a bit (was $175, now $88). Get yours while stock lasts a.k.a. add to cart immediately.
To pull off the rest of the look you'll need a pair of cool cutoffs, classic sunnies and a pair of black thigh-high boots like the stars' $798 Stuart Weitzman ones.
Weren't fast enough and her sweatshirt's already sold out? Don't worry, a graphic top like that one is pretty easy to find (if you need proof, keep scrolling for the selects below that we picked out just for you).
What are you waiting for? Get browsing!
Oh, and did we mention they're all also on sale?
Sweatshirt, Was: $25, Now: $15
Boxy Hooded Sweater, Was: $20, Now: $14
Vista Embroidered Mesh-Trimmed Stretch-Jersey Hooded Sweatshirt, Was: $209, Now: $95
Article continues below
Smocked Cotton-Jersey Hooded Top, Was: $790, Now: $316
French Cotton-Blend Terry Hooded Top, Was: $395, Now: $198
Dry Versa Training Crop Top, Was: $65, Now: $49
Article continues below
Surfy Surfy Appliqued Cotton-Blend Jersey Hooded Top, Was: $299, Now: $120
Boyfriend Hoodie Sweatshirt, Was: $59, Now: $40
Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt, Was: $245, Now: $111
Article continues below
Printed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt, Was: $925, Now: $422
Is there an easier look to pull off?
We think not.