Get just as cozy for half the price.

Olivia Munn stepped out the other day in this edgy yet comfy outfit—and the Koza sweatshirt she's sporting has come down in price quite a bit (was $175, now $88). Get yours while stock lasts a.k.a. add to cart immediately.

To pull off the rest of the look you'll need a pair of cool cutoffs, classic sunnies and a pair of black thigh-high boots like the stars' $798 Stuart Weitzman ones.

Weren't fast enough and her sweatshirt's already sold out? Don't worry, a graphic top like that one is pretty easy to find (if you need proof, keep scrolling for the selects below that we picked out just for you).