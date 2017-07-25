This Photo of Nicolas Cage in Kazakhstan Is Our New National Treasure

Behold, the best photo of Nicolas Cage you will ever see.

While you were brunching and ignoring the Sunday scaries over the weekend, the Academy Award winner was half way across the world unknowingly starring in his best role yet—Internet meme.

Over the weekend, the Inconceivable star was in Kazakhstan to attend the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival in the capital Astana. At some point, the actor put his best cultural foot forward by donning traditional Kazakh clothing, including an embroidered jacket and matching hat. A shutterfly snapped a photo of the star, but the photographer didn't seem to phase Cage because his face is entirely blank. Just like that, a new meme was born.

"In other news, Nicolas Cage is in Kazakhstan," journalist Fabrice Deprez wrote on Twitter with what appears to be the original photo.