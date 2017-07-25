This Photo of Nicolas Cage in Kazakhstan Is Our New National Treasure

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Charlize Theron

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Gosselin Calls Sextuplets' 13th Birthday "Bittersweet"

"Riverdale's" Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Are Dating

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicolas Cage, National Treasure

Walt Disney Studios

Behold, the best photo of Nicolas Cage you will ever see. 

While you were brunching and ignoring the Sunday scaries over the weekend, the Academy Award winner was half way across the world unknowingly starring in his best role yet—Internet meme. 

Over the weekend, the Inconceivable star was in Kazakhstan to attend the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival in the capital Astana. At some point, the actor put his best cultural foot forward by donning traditional Kazakh clothing, including an embroidered jacket and matching hat. A shutterfly snapped a photo of the star, but the photographer didn't seem to phase Cage because his face is entirely blank. Just like that, a new meme was born. 

"In other news, Nicolas Cage is in Kazakhstan," journalist Fabrice Deprez wrote on Twitter with what appears to be the original photo. 

Photos

Someone Made Nicolas Cage Pillowcases

Soon, the Internet was littered with the image paired with quirky captions and edited embellishments. One fan decided Cage belonged in a group shot with President Donald Trump, Pope Francis and Chris Christie

"Snap out of it," another fan tweeted, quoting Cher's iconic line to Cage's character in Moonstruck. Another critiqued his footwear. "Is no one gonna address the fact that he's wearing trainers with this suit?" the Twitter user wrote. 

Of course, fans couldn't joke about the photo without referencing one of his most famous films. As someone wrote, "When you steal the Declaration of Independence and have go into hiding."

Hey, Ben Gates may be on the hunt for the next uncovered gold, but at least he left us with our new national treasure. 

TAGS/ Nicolas Cage , Viral , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.