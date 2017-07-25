Tyler, The Creator Had No Idea Elizabeth Taylor Was an Actress

Well, this was a touch awkward.

Turns out Tyler, The Creator had no idea Elizabeth Taylor was one of the most iconic actresses of all time. Instead, he just thought she had great taste in jewelry.

During an appearance on The Late Show Monday night, the 26-year-old Grammy nominee got on the topic of accessories after Stephen Colbertasked him about the necklace he was wearing.

"Elizabeth Taylor is my jewelry idol," he told Colbert. "Her use of coral is crazy. She's dead now though."

From the sound of his remarks, it was almost as if Tyler, the Creator didn't realize quite how famous Taylor was. That became all the more clear when Colbert started talking about her most famous films, like one of her earliest, National Velvet.

"She was in a movie?" Tyler retorted to the audience and host's shock. "See, I don't know her. I don't know all that stuff."