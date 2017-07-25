The Simpsons creator Matt Groening is heading to Netflix for a new "adult" animated comedy series. The streaming platform announced Disenchantment, a new animated series from Groening, starring Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, Friends From College's Nat Faxon and Adult Swim veteran Eric Andre.

Disenchantment is set in the crumbing medieval kingdom of Dreamland, with the series following adventures (or misadventures) of Bean, a hard-drinking princess, her elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. "Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools," Netflix said in a release.