Get Ready for Disenchantment, The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening's New Animated Netflix Series

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Charlize Theron

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelly Dodd Insults Shannon Beador Over Weight Gain

"GoT" Cast Dishes on Jon Snow & Sansa Tension

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening is heading to Netflix for a new "adult" animated comedy series. The streaming platform announced Disenchantment, a new animated series from Groening, starring Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, Friends From College's Nat Faxon and Adult Swim veteran Eric Andre.

Disenchantment is set in the crumbing medieval kingdom of Dreamland, with the series following adventures (or misadventures) of Bean, a hard-drinking princess, her elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. "Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools," Netflix said in a release.

Photos

41 Surprising Celebrities Who Voice Kids Shows

"Ultimately," Groening said in a statement, "Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."

Jacobson voices Bean, Faxon is Elfo and Andre is Lucy, with other voices provided by Groening series veterans including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery. Rought Draft Studios, the people behind Futurama, are animating the 20-episode series.

The series will debut 10 episodes at a time starting in 2018.

"Matt Groening's brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn't be happier to work with him on Disenchantment," Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, said in a statement. "The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it's a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans."

TAGS/ Abbi Jacobson , The Simpsons , Netflix , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.