The Simpsons creator Matt Groening is heading to Netflix for a new "adult" animated comedy series. The streaming platform announced Disenchantment, a new animated series from Groening, starring Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, Friends From College's Nat Faxon and Adult Swim veteran Eric Andre.
Disenchantment is set in the crumbing medieval kingdom of Dreamland, with the series following adventures (or misadventures) of Bean, a hard-drinking princess, her elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. "Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools," Netflix said in a release.
"Ultimately," Groening said in a statement, "Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."
Jacobson voices Bean, Faxon is Elfo and Andre is Lucy, with other voices provided by Groening series veterans including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery. Rought Draft Studios, the people behind Futurama, are animating the 20-episode series.
The series will debut 10 episodes at a time starting in 2018.
"Matt Groening's brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn't be happier to work with him on Disenchantment," Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, said in a statement. "The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it's a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans."