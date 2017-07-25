Rachel Lindsay's entire gym outfit is on sale for $42. (Yes, really.)

The Bachelorette's matched her bottoms to her top in this 2(X)IST sports bra and leggings set (originally $36 and $48, now $18 and $24) while out for a late-night workout in Dallas, her hometown.

Not only did Rachel get all matchy-matchy with her attire, but she also paired the look with complimenting purple sneakers (well played).

Has anyone ever looked better after a good ole sweat sesh? Debatable.