Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Entire Gym Outfit Is Only $42

ESC: Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay's entire gym outfit is on sale for $42. (Yes, really.)

The Bachelorette's matched her bottoms to her top in this 2(X)IST sports bra and leggings set (originally $36 and $48, now $18 and $24) while out for a late-night workout in Dallas, her hometown.

Not only did Rachel get all matchy-matchy with her attire, but she also paired the look with complimenting purple sneakers (well played).

Has anyone ever looked better after a good ole sweat sesh? Debatable.

What Rachel Lindsay Is Wearing on the Bachelorette

And because Rachel's exact look might sell out sooner than later, check out the below picks!

ESC: Workout Attire

Purity Active

Paneled Printed Stretch Sports Bra, Was: $85, Now: $46

ESC: Workout Attire

Purity Active

Cropped Printed Stretch Leggings, Was: $110, Now: $60

ESC: Workout Attire

Live the Process

V Wrap-Effect Stretch-Supplex Sports Bra, Was: $125, Now: $50

ESC: Workout Attire

Live the Process

Cropped Paneled Stretch-Supplex Leggings, Was: $155, Now: $61

ESC: Workout Attire

H&M

Sports Bra Medium Support, $10

ESC: Workout Attire

H&M

Sports Tights, $35

ESC: Workout Attire

NO KA'OI

Ola Bead-Embellished Stretch-Jersey Sports Bra, Was: $140, Now: $60

ESC: Workout Attire

NO KA'OI

Kumu Cropped Embroidered Stretch Leggings, Was: $215, Now: $86

ESC: Workout Attire

Koral

Trio Versatility Mesh-Paneled Stretch Sports Bra, Was: $160, Now: $80

ESC: Workout Attire

Koral

Moto Two-Tone Stretch Leggings, Was: $145, Now: $73

Get ready for all the compliments.

Fellow gym-goers, it's time to step your game up.

