Rachel Lindsay's entire gym outfit is on sale for $42. (Yes, really.)
The Bachelorette's matched her bottoms to her top in this 2(X)IST sports bra and leggings set (originally $36 and $48, now $18 and $24) while out for a late-night workout in Dallas, her hometown.
Not only did Rachel get all matchy-matchy with her attire, but she also paired the look with complimenting purple sneakers (well played).
Has anyone ever looked better after a good ole sweat sesh? Debatable.
And because Rachel's exact look might sell out sooner than later, check out the below picks!
Paneled Printed Stretch Sports Bra, Was: $85, Now: $46
Cropped Printed Stretch Leggings, Was: $110, Now: $60
V Wrap-Effect Stretch-Supplex Sports Bra, Was: $125, Now: $50
Cropped Paneled Stretch-Supplex Leggings, Was: $155, Now: $61
Sports Tights, $35
Ola Bead-Embellished Stretch-Jersey Sports Bra, Was: $140, Now: $60
Kumu Cropped Embroidered Stretch Leggings, Was: $215, Now: $86
Trio Versatility Mesh-Paneled Stretch Sports Bra, Was: $160, Now: $80
Moto Two-Tone Stretch Leggings, Was: $145, Now: $73
Get ready for all the compliments.
Fellow gym-goers, it's time to step your game up.