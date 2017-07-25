Peter Kraus doesn't want to put a ring on it.

That was the bombshell the fan-favorite dropped on Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette on Monday night, leaving the 31-year-old attorney "devastated" as she has made it clear she wants to end this journey with a fiancé, not a boyfriend. (Fortunately, we know she does!) The episode ended in the middle of their date, with both refusing to budge on the issue of a proposal.

But earlier in the episode, Rachel says she was just like Peter when she was a contestant on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, so why is she so adamant about him getting down on one knee, should he receive her final rose?

"I definitely related to him in the beginning, I understand it, like you should have your walls up. I'm a person who doesn't go all in, so I was very emphatic to how he was in the beginning," Rachel told E! News' Zuri Hall at the Men Tell All taping. "But when you get to this point, like at this point I had already let myself go with Nick, and I feel like if you're here and if you feel this way about someone, you have to let yourself go."