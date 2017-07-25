Peter Kraus doesn't want to put a ring on it.
That was the bombshell the fan-favorite dropped on Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette on Monday night, leaving the 31-year-old attorney "devastated" as she has made it clear she wants to end this journey with a fiancé, not a boyfriend. (Fortunately, we know she does!) The episode ended in the middle of their date, with both refusing to budge on the issue of a proposal.
But earlier in the episode, Rachel says she was just like Peter when she was a contestant on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, so why is she so adamant about him getting down on one knee, should he receive her final rose?
"I definitely related to him in the beginning, I understand it, like you should have your walls up. I'm a person who doesn't go all in, so I was very emphatic to how he was in the beginning," Rachel told E! News' Zuri Hall at the Men Tell All taping. "But when you get to this point, like at this point I had already let myself go with Nick, and I feel like if you're here and if you feel this way about someone, you have to let yourself go."
Fair point!
Definitely not struggling with whether or not he will propose to Rachel in the finale is Bryan Abasolo, who was one of the first men to tell the Bachelorette he loves her and has been very vocal about it...something her family, especially mom Cathy and sister Constance, didn't love.
"I think my family had the same reservations that I had at the beginning, which I love actually, because they saw what I saw. Look, at the beginning, I was like, he's very charming. I like you and we get along with each other, but I'm not quite sure if I believe you," Rachel said.
But Rachel admitted she knew she had to give Bryan the benefit of the doubt, explaining, "At the same time, I'm like I'm doing to him what who knows how many other women have done to him, so I'm going to allow him to show himself to me. And the same way that I did that, I feel like my family did and you see that happen throughout the hometown."
Of course, aside from Peter's proposal phobia and clashing with her family a bit over Bryan, Rachel still had to make the decision as to whether or not she would offer up a key to the fantasy suite to each of her remaining men, including Eric Bigger (whose overnight date was shown in its entirety in Monday's episode).
And knowing her fiancé is watching every Monday night, we wondered if she was nervous about anything he might see.
ABC
"I'm not nervous because I've been very honest with him about what happened and how it went, like from the moment. After the…proposal, I was very straight-forward," she said.
And Rachel went into the overnight dates with a list of questions tailored for each man.
"I've always said, look, for me, I was going in there with a list. What are your political beliefs, what's your religion, your credit score, your finances…I needed to know!"
The Bachelorette: Men Tell All airs Monday, July 31, at 8 p.m. on ABC, while Rachel's finale airs Monday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.