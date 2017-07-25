For Kate Gosselin, her sextuplets' 13th birthday was an emotional one.

The Kate Plus 8 reality star rang in her kids' latest milestone with a camp-themed soirée, but one Gosselin teen was noticeably missing from the pack—Collin. As the mom of eight confirmed to People last summer, her son has special needs and has been away at a program designed to help him gain better "life skills."

Despite Collin's absence, the family carried on during the premiere episode aired on Monday night. While the boys, Aaden and Joel, had fun with a scavenger hunt and cooking over a camp fire, the ladies, Alexis, Hannah and Leah, enjoyed mani-pedis and arts and crafts.