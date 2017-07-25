She's a movie star, a mom and a fashion maven. That's right—we're talking about Jessica Biel.

The actress and other half of Mr. and Mrs. Timberlake is known to dazzle on the red carpet when she's not busy entertaining audiences. Always pushing the boundaries with her stylish ensemble, the Sinner star is known to sport plunging necklines, striking patterns, floral embellishments and feather accents whenever the sartorial mood strikes.

Whether she's in Cannes or Los Angeles, we can always count on Biel to bring a new level of style to any room she's in. Of course, that knack for dressing has not gone unnoticed by her right-hand man. As hubby Justin Timberlake quipped about her 2017 Oscars look, "I call it perfection, baby!"

Check out E!'s lineup below for all of Biel's most striking ensembles yet and don't miss her latest look as the lead of The Sinner series, airing August 2 on USA.