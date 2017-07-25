From Plunging Necklines to Red Carpet Feathers: Revisit Jessica Biel's Boldest Best Looks

Jessica Biel, 2017 Oscars

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

She's a movie star, a mom and a fashion maven. That's right—we're talking about Jessica Biel

The actress and other half of Mr. and Mrs. Timberlake is known to dazzle on the red carpet when she's not busy entertaining audiences. Always pushing the boundaries with her stylish ensemble, the Sinner star is known to sport plunging necklines, striking patterns, floral embellishments and feather accents whenever the sartorial mood strikes. 

Whether she's in Cannes or Los Angeles, we can always count on Biel to bring a new level of style to any room she's in. Of course, that knack for dressing has not gone unnoticed by her right-hand man. As hubby Justin Timberlake quipped about her 2017 Oscars look, "I call it perfection, baby!"

Check out E!'s lineup below for all of Biel's most striking ensembles yet and don't miss her latest look as the lead of The Sinner series, airing August 2 on USA.

Photos

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

Jessica Biel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Pretty in Plaid

The actress sported a gray plaid ruffled dress at The Sinner premiere in New York City.  

Jessica Biel, Tribeca Film Festival

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Lace Black Dress

Biel hit the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet in a little black dress with a lace twist. 

22nd Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Jessica Biel

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stylish Stripes

This bold striped look definitely won the critics over at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Article continues below

Jessica Biel, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Floral Fun

The star hit the Golden Globe red carpet in a black and white gown with a plunging neckline and floral embellishment. 

Jessica Biel, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dare to Bare

The famous mom made a sartorial splash at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a plunging gown with a gilded cape. 

Jessica Biel, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Oscar Gold

In 2017, the star hit the Academy Award red carpet in head to toe gold with an eye-catching statement necklace. 

Article continues below

Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Silver Star

For the 2016 Oscars, the actress arrived to the Vanity Fair after-party donning a glittering gown. 

Jessica Biel

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Sipa USA

Sheer Style

The actress rocked navy trousers and a daring sheer blouse while out and about in Santa Monica. 

Jessica Biel

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Texture Play

Jessica attended The Truth About Emanuel premiere wearing a knit Giambattista Valli top and a lace swing skirt paired with black printed pumps.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GQ

Giambattista Gal

A devoted fan of Giambattista Valli, Jessica worked the GQ Men of the Year red carpet in this sheer-sleeved white top and black skirt with a sexy, thigh high slit. 

Jessica Biel

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Dior

Classy Couture

At the Guggenheim International Gala in NYC, Jess wore a Christian Dior strapless bustier dress with yellow embroidered detailing at the neckline. 

Jessica Biel

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Heavy Metal

This heavy metal neck and shoulder piece paired nicely with Jessica's strapless Chanel dress at the 2013 Museum of Modern Art Film Tribute.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel

David Becker/Getty Images

Suit Up

Jessica supported her husband at the premier of Runner Runner wearing a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana suit. She styled this look with neutral makeup, a Mark Cross box bag and pointed pumps.

Jessica Biel

FameFlynet, Inc

Dior Everything

The actress stepped out in a Christian Dior studded leather dress, heels and clutch for sexy, sleek look.

Jessica Biel

Turgeon-Steffman/Splash News

Night on the Town

Although Justin Timberlake was quite a hit at the VMA's, Jessica stole some attention in this black lace Dolce & Gabbana dress that she paired with a pink lip and strappy stilletos.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Ruffled Feathers

Looking striking, the star wore a feathered Marchesa frock with a Marchesa clutch and a snake necklace. 

Jessica Biel, Monaco

Houndstooth Chic

Jessica stepped out in a Dior ensemble featuring a houndstooth bustier and a draped black skirt. The skirt featured pink inserts that matched her lip. So chic.

Jessica Biel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sexy in Satin

The actress donned a black Tom Ford satin dress with gold-and-black shoes, also by Tom Ford. She completed her look with a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Something Blue

At the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Ball, Jessica opted for something blue. She stunned in this Elie Saab navy and floral gown. 

Jessica Biel

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Laid-Back Lady

At the Next Generation Filmmaker Dinner Series, she kept it cool in a beige sequined Oscar de la Renta sweater paired with black J Brand skinny jeans and knee-high boots.

Jessica Biel

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Versace, Versace, Versace

She looked show-stopping as she stepped out in this tie-dye print Versace gown. The dress offered a one-sleeve shoulder and an asymmetrical cut.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Gorgeous in Gucci

Jessica looked so chic in this Gucci black dress with dramatic ruffles. For extra sex appeal, the dress featured a high slit and an open back.

Jessica Biel

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sparkling Beauty

Keeping it simple, Jessica stunned in this Oscar de la Renta silver sequined tunic-and-trouser set. She complemented her outfit with statement earrings from Lorraine Schwartz and Manolo Blahnik sandals.

MTV Movie Awards, Jessica Biel

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Hint of Mint

In a white, knitted Chanel dress the actress added some white-and-green Barbara Bui ankle-strap sandals for a pop of color.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Pop of Pink

Our fave 7th Heaven star looked gorg in this Giambattista Valli dress. Her outfit consisted of a tuxedo shirt with lace sleeves, a feather peplum and a floral pencil skirt. She added just the right amount of color with her Louboutin heels.

Jessica Biel

Sean Gallup/Getty Images for Sony

Shimmer

The actress sparkled down the red carpet in a beautiful Elie Saab black halter with full embellishments and an open back. She paired her gown with an oversized Fendi clutch for show-stopping attention.

Jessica Biel

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Peachy in Pink

Look sweet, Jessica Biel dons this baby pink strapless gown from Christian Dior and some Louis Vuitton toe-cap pumps.Matching her pumps was a white Jimmy Choo clutch.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel

Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

All White

At the Epsy's, the actress looked playful in a Christian Dior all-white dress. From the front, she kept the look consistent with white Nicholas Kirkwood for Roksanda Ilincic pumps. There was just a splash of yellow in the neon heel.

Jessica Biel

Munawar Hosain/startraksphoto.com

Talented in Tangerine

The Total Recall star attends a photo call for her action flick in cropped Giambattista Valli patterned slacks, the label's silky tangerine tank and leather Louboutin sandals. Her ensemble is very futuristic, which is fitting for her new film!

Jessica Biel, Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bridal Babe

At the 2012 Golden Globes, the actress goes prairie bridal chic in a long-sleeve Elie Saab gown and strappy sandals.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Glittery Gal

Hello, retro diva! Jess gives off a disco glam vibe in this gold Valentino striped frock with sheer sleeves and strappy sandals  at the New Year's Eve premiere.

Jessica Biel

Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

White Hot!

Outside the Late Show studios, the stunning star is white-hot in a three-quarter-sleeve V-neck Victoria Beckham sheath with open-toe heels courtesy of Blonde Ambition and hoop earrings.

Jessica Biel

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beauty in Black

Bringing the sex appeal to the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2011, the New Year's Eve star dons a black Antonio Berardi dress with matching accessories and a hot red lip!

Article continues below

Jessica Biel

Chris Weeks/WireImage

Mixing up her looks, Jessica rocks a high-fashion Roland Mouret high-neck dress with Stella McCartney ankle-strap stilettos and a white and black clutch to Tod's and Elle's December Issue party.

Jessica Biel

Rex Features/AP Images

Whoa, La Biel has a total fashionista moment at the Night of Stars Gala, donning a Giambattista Valli keyhole gown with gold leaf belt and a simple bun.

Jessica Biel

Flynetonline.com

Midriff alert! The actress shows a little skin at Comic-Con in a Christian Cota shorts ensemble.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Hot damn, Jess shuts down the Vanity Fair Oscars 2011 red carpet in this slinky gold Atelier Versace gown that shows off all her gorgeous curves. Her glammest look ever!

Jessica Biel

Mike Marsland/WireImage.com

In London for the A-Team premiere, the actress plays peek-a-boo on the red carpet in her stunning red Giambattista Valli belted sheer gown that shows off her panties. Oops!

Jessica Biel

Fotonoticias/WireImage.com

It's all about the sleeve for Jess in this draped black and cream draped Vionnet frock and black pumps at an A-Team photo call in Madrid.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com

Meow! The starlet shows off her wild side in an animal-print Diane Von Furstenburg dress and matching platform sandals at the CFDA awards in New York City.

Jessica Biel

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Awww, at the Los Angeles premiere of Valentine's Day, Jessica looks like a gorgeous valentine herself in this breathtaking Oscar de la Renta single-sleeve confection.

Jessica Biel

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In NYC for the Met Costume Institue Gala 2009, the actress rocks a William Rast mullet dress with Louboutin peep-toes.

Article continues below

USA Network's The Sinner premieres August 2 at 10 p.m. ET.

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

