La La Anthony Opens Up About Her Workout Routine's ''Therapeutic'' Impact

There's no denying it: La La Anthony is in the best shape of her life.
The Power star hasn't shied away from showcasing her gym-toned physique on Instagram as of late, and why should see? La La's put the work in! E! News caught up with the stunning celeb as she fit in a workout with Kirk Myers, founder and CEO of New York City-based gym The Dogpound, where she opened up about transforming herself from the inside out.
"I come here almost every single day and Kirk, the owner, has become one of my closest friends and a real inspiration in my life for getting myself together and focusing on myself," Anthony shared, adding, "I definitely have lost weight. I definitely feel better about myself, more toned, have more energy."
"I always say when you look good, you feel good. When you feel like you're putting the effort into you, it just changes your whole outlook on yourself," she continued.
The 38-year-old mom admits that although people have reacted positively to her weight loss, it's how she feels on the inside that really motivates her to live a healthy lifestyle.
"To me," Anthony explained, "it is about external but it's an internal thing that happens when you put yourself first and focus on yourself and get to the gym and make it a priority to eat right. You just feel better about yourself."
And when asked if prioritizing her health has been "therapeutic" while dealing with her ongoing (and very public) split from husband Carmelo Anthony, La La agreed. "When things happen in your life that you can't control, it's great to put the control back into myself," the TV personality told us. "I can control working out. I can control what I eat. I can control making myself feel better, so working out and being here has been a huge part of that."
She's also hoping to inspire others when it comes to body positivity. La La dished, "When you put the work in, why not show it off? We're all women. We're all proud of our bodies and I want women out there to be proud of their bodies however their bodies are. I'm glad that I can show people that I'm proud of mine."
And speaking of showing a certain somebody what he's missing, Anthony said she's not focused on obtaining a "revenge body" by any means.
"Khloe [Kardashian] and I actually laugh about that, but I don't know if it's a revenge body because I'm not trying to get back at anybody," she joked. "I'm just trying to make myself feel great, but it helps when people from your past are like, ‘Oh, look at her.' It's not a bad thing!"
