La La Anthony Opens Up About Her Workout Routine's ''Therapeutic'' Impact

There's no denying it: La La Anthony is in the best shape of her life.

The Power star hasn't shied away from showcasing her gym-toned physique on Instagram as of late, and why should see? La La's put the work in! E! News caught up with the stunning celeb as she fit in a workout with Kirk Myers, founder and CEO of New York City-based gym The Dogpound, where she opened up about transforming herself from the inside out.

"I come here almost every single day and Kirk, the owner, has become one of my closest friends and a real inspiration in my life for getting myself together and focusing on myself," Anthony shared, adding, "I definitely have lost weight. I definitely feel better about myself, more toned, have more energy."

"I always say when you look good, you feel good. When you feel like you're putting the effort into you, it just changes your whole outlook on yourself," she continued.