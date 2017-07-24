6. Feeling Diana's Presence on His Wedding Day: "When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there. There are times when you look to someone or something for strength and I very much felt she was there for me."—Prince William

7. Diana's Character: "She was always the person who if somebody was feeling down or there been a buss up with a boyfriend or whatever it was. She was first man in to sort of give a helping hand."—Lady Carolyn Warren

8. Giving Her Kids a Normal Life: "My mother cherished those moments of privacy and being able to be that mother rather than the Princess of Wales. She made the decision that no matter what, despite all the difficulties of growing up in that lime light and on that stage, she was going to ensure that both of us had as normal life as possible. And if that means taking us for a burger every now and then or sneaking us into the cinema, or driving through the country lanes with the roof down in her old school BMW to listen to Enya I think it was... part of her being a mom."—Prince Harry

9. Her Work Helping People With AIDS: "She had that incredible ability, which [Harry] kind of inherited, to make people feel at ease and make them feel that everything's going be all right. I haven't experienced many people in my life who have that ability, but she could walk into a room of people and make them feel as if everything was great."—Sir Elton John

10. Raising Awareness for Gay People: "It was considered to be a gay disease. For someone who was within the Royal Family and who was a woman, and who was straight, to have someone care from the other side, was an incredible gift."—Sir Elton John

11. Her Kids Being Her Priority: "Through all the difficulty of other stuff at the time you could see the most important thing in her life were her boys."—Diana's friend Harry Herbert

12. The Divorce: "The two of us were bouncing between the two of them. We never saw our mother enough. We never saw our father enough."—Prince Harry

13. The Divorce: "There was all of that to contend with. It was an interesting way of growing up"Prince Harry